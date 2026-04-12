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Kate Middleton gives ultimatum to Harry after Meghan's 'calculated' move 

Prince Harry asked to take immediate action as peace deal is at big risk

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Kate Middleton gives ultimatum to Harry after Meghan&apos;s &apos;calculated&apos; move 
Kate Middleton gives ultimatum to Harry after Meghan's 'calculated' move 

Princess Kate believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not learning from their past mistakes, especially in times when the peace deal hangs by a thread. 

Since stepping back from royal life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have performed many engagements quite similar to what the royals do.

Most recently, the couple undertook humanitarian-based duties in Jordan and Los Angeles. And, in the coming days, the Sussexes will be in Australia for "private, business and philanthropic engagements."

Moreover, their trip is set to coincide with Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding anniversary, which is on April 29. 

Now, the royals, especially Kate Middleton, are reportedly questioning the timings and intentions behind the Sussexes' plan. 

According to Radar, "Kate feels she's reached a tipping point where staying quiet is no longer an option." Despite being known as a mediator of the family, the Princess feels things are "intensifying."

"Each new appearance or headline seems to add another layer of strain, and she's increasingly convinced that some of Meghan's moves are calculated in a way that provokes a reaction," an insider shared.

The Duchess's actions have been taking a "toll" on William and the rest of the royal family.

Now, the solution to this, in Catherine's eyes, is the intervention by Harry. 

"Catherine firmly believes that if anything is going to change, it has to come from Harry," the report said.

The future Queen has reportedly been asking Harry to put a "leash on Meghan - not out of hostility, but because she sees it as the only way to bring some control back into what she views as an increasingly unmanageable situation."

However, the Sussexes on multiple platforms made it clear directly or indirectly that their schedules are always planned months ago, rejecting intentionally upsetting the royals. 

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