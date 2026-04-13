Sarah Ferguson gives big shock to King Charles, royal family

King Charles and members of the royal family made their feelings clear over Sarah Ferguson's admission, which left everyone shocked.

The former Duchess of York has repeatedly caused controversy and scandal with her involvement in various issues.

This time, her bizarre comments about the late Queen and her beloved Corgis reemerged to haunt her, especially in times when she is stuck with the Epstein nightmare.

At the Creative Women Platform Forum earlier, Fergie shared her bond with the very famous Muick and Sandy.

"I have her [the late Queen's] dogs… so every morning they come in and go 'woof woof' and I'm sure it's her talking to me," she shared.

As per Express, royal expert Emily Andrews claimed that the royal family was not at all impressed by Sarah's antics to cash in on her relationship with the late monarch. Especially the Prince and Princess of Wales were left "appalled."

"Members of the family thought it a crass and bizarre way in which to boast of her closeness to the late Queen," the commentator shared.

It is important to note that since her royal downfall and serious media scrutiny because of her questionable emails to Epstein, Sarah Ferguson has been keeping a very low profile.

She was last seen at the christening ceremony of her granddaughter, Athena. Since then, there have been multiple rumours about her whereabouts.