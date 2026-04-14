Two young sisters killed after falling off motorcycle, run over by oil tanker in Karachi

Heavy vehicles can be seen stuck in a traffic jam on Karachi's busy Native Jetty Bridge. — Geo News/File

Young boy riding with them sustains minor injuries in the incident.

Rescue officials say incident occurred near damaged stretch of road.

Police said the motorcycle reportedly lost balance due to the broken patch.

KARACHI: Two young girls were killed and a boy injured after they fell off a motorcycle and were run over by a passing oil tanker in Nazimabad No 1 late Monday night, rescue officials said.

Police said the tanker did not collide with the motorcycle. Initial findings suggest the bike lost balance due to a broken stretch of road, causing the two sisters to fall.

“As per initial information, both sisters fell from the motorcycle due to a damaged road and came under a tanker passing alongside,” SSP Central said.

The tanker driver, who initially fled, was later arrested, and the vehicle has been taken into custody, police added.

The boy riding the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, while the bike itself was not significantly damaged.