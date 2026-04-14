Buckingham Palace issues statement as Harry, Meghan send shockwaves to UK

King Charles' office released a statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showcased their celebrity power in Australia.

On April 14, the royal family extended warm wishes to the Sikh community.

The special message reads, "Wishing Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy #Vaisakhi."

It is important to note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Australia at the moment and are receiving a warm welcome during their engagements.

Despite receiving backlash on their tour, the Sussexes have been garnering love and respect despite being non-working royals.

The welcome in Australia might be shocking for Britons.



