 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace issues statement as Harry, Meghan send shockwaves to UK

Royal family sends special wishes as Prince Harry, Meghan enjoy warm welcome in Australia

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Buckingham Palace issues statement as Harry, Meghan send shockwaves to UK
Buckingham Palace issues statement as Harry, Meghan send shockwaves to UK

King Charles' office released a statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showcased their celebrity power in Australia.

On April 14, the royal family extended warm wishes to the Sikh community.

The special message reads, "Wishing Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy #Vaisakhi."

It is important to note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Australia at the moment and are receiving a warm welcome during their engagements.

Despite receiving backlash on their tour, the Sussexes have been garnering love and respect despite being non-working royals.

The welcome in Australia might be shocking for Britons. 


Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo drama gets surprise new twist
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo drama gets surprise new twist
Prince Harry, Meghan kick off Australia tour with roaring welcome
Prince Harry, Meghan kick off Australia tour with roaring welcome
Meghan Markle's green moment sparks more talk than Netflix party
Meghan Markle's green moment sparks more talk than Netflix party
Olivia Munn says Kate's honest take on treatment 'really stayed' with her
Olivia Munn says Kate's honest take on treatment 'really stayed' with her
Harry and Meghan's schedule revealed with surprise 'girls' weekend'
Harry and Meghan's schedule revealed with surprise 'girls' weekend'
Prince William receives heartbreaking news: Shocking death
Prince William receives heartbreaking news: Shocking death
Duchess Sophie returns to royal duty after Prince William's emotional plea
Duchess Sophie returns to royal duty after Prince William's emotional plea
Prince Edward, Anne stand by Andrew after King Charles' blow: 'Threat' to monarchy
Prince Edward, Anne stand by Andrew after King Charles' blow: 'Threat' to monarchy