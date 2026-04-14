King Charles family lands in serious crisis after devastating loss

King Charles' family received a heartbreaking update amid the never-ending crisis, which won't let the present monarch breathe in peace.

Since ascending the throne, Charles had been tackling challenges.

Prince Harry's peace talks, his and Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis and the most recent one, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor-Epstein scandal, all problems overshadowing the royal family's core purpose of serving people.

Royal experts discussed the 'tattering' condition of monarchy and shed light on how, since Queen Elizabeth's departure, King Charles and his allies have been dealing with setbacks.

Sally Bedell told People, "She was the calm in the face of problems. People knew that they could count on her."

Another royal commentator, Catherine Mayer, said, "You go from having a streamlined but action-ready royal family to having the monarchy itself looking incredibly tattered."

Catherine said that Charles is "unlucky" as, despite waiting for years to take over the throne, his reign faced tough times.

Ailsa Anderson also praised the late Queen and her commitment that even in times like stress and crisis, she "was the glue that kept us all together."

Despite back-to-back sad news, the former press secretary to the Queen delighted fans of the monarchy, sharing that the family and the King "are not going to be the downfall. They’re survivors. The monarchy has weathered far worse."