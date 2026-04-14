President Zardari lauds Pakistan's untiring efforts in facilitating US-Iran dialogue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on April 14, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@PresOfPakistan

PM Shehbaz briefs Zardari on peace negotiation progress.

Zardari urges continued engagement with global powers.

PM, DPM, CDF praised for diplomatic coordination efforts.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari lauded Pakistan's untiring efforts in making the diplomatic initiative of hosting peace negotiations between Iran and the United States a great success.

Islamabad emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran conflict after PM Shehbaz helped secure a two-week ceasefire on April 8. Following the temporary truce, delegations from Washington and Tehran arrived in Islamabad at his invitation and held over 20 hours of negotiations over the weekend.

However, despite the extended talks and intensive diplomatic engagement, the discussions concluded without reaching a final agreement.

The conflict, which began on February 28 following coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s leadership and infrastructure, has resulted in more than 2,000 deaths and widespread regional instability. Tehran responded with retaliatory operations, including the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region.

The international community has broadly welcomed Pakistan's diplomatic role, backing its efforts to de-escalate Middle East tensions and facilitate negotiations aimed at achieving lasting peace.

In today's meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Zardari and PM Shehbaz reviewed the prevailing security and diplomatic situation in the region, noting its far-reaching implications for global security, economic stability, and geopolitical dynamics.

The prime minister briefed the president in detail on the stages of the US-Iran dialogue, progress achieved through Pakistan's mediation, and his upcoming visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkiye aimed at further advancing peace efforts.

President Zardari praised PM Shehbaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and all state institutions for their sustained diplomatic efforts in facilitating peace negotiations, calling the initiative a notable success in advancing regional stability.

He noted that the seamless coordination between all stakeholders was instrumental in facilitating this high-level engagement.

The president highlighted the historic role Pakistan has played in promoting global peace and regional stability.

He remarked that by providing a platform for such a critical dialogue, Pakistan has reaffirmed its position as a responsible and pivotal state in the international community and proved its peace making credentials to the world once more.

President Zardari said that PM Shehbaz and DPM Dar should remain proactively engaged with Washington and Tehran, as well as major regional and global powers, to ensure the sustainability of the peace process and regional harmony.

The meeting was attended by the DPM Dar and PM's Adviser on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah, while the president was assisted by former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Senate Sherry Rehman and former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari.