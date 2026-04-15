Averting a global disaster

A balloon seller walks near a screen with an image referring to the U.S.-Iran peace talks on the day they are held in Islamabad, April 11, 2026.

In a world conditioned to stalemate, Pakistan did not merely host diplomacy. It made it work.

Islamabad created the conditions that brought two long-standing adversaries back to the same table at a moment when the region stood on the brink of danger. At a time of extreme volatility, Pakistan transformed deep uncertainty into a genuine opportunity for dialogue.

This was a calculated and high-stakes intervention at a critical moment in global politics. For decades, relations between the US and Iran have been defined by hostility, mistrust and fragile attempts at engagement. Since the rupture of diplomatic ties, both countries have navigated cycles of confrontation and uneasy pauses, but rarely a sustained process of dialogue.

What unfolded in Islamabad marked a departure from that long history. Through persistent shuttle diplomacy, patient engagement and continuous backchannel coordination, Pakistan kept both sides committed to dialogue when the momentum could easily have shifted toward escalation.

This diplomatic effort reflected alignment at the highest levels of Pakistan’s leadership. President Asif Ali Zardari played a central role in shaping the diplomatic environment, drawing on his political experience and regional relationships to build support and create space for de-escalation. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari added diplomatic engagement and political acumen, reinforcing Pakistan’s message of restraint and regional responsibility.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided firm political direction and ensured that the full weight of the state supported the process. COAS-CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir delivered strategic clarity, institutional coordination and operational steadiness, anchoring the process during its most fragile phases. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reinforced the diplomatic effort through steady engagement and coordination.

By the time the talks began in Islamabad, Pakistan had already laid extensive groundwork. Messages were carried across capitals, quiet understandings were built, and channels were kept open even when mistrust ran deep. Pakistan remained engaged at every level to ensure that frustration, fatigue or miscalculation did not derail the process.

What followed was remarkable. The US and Iran engaged in direct negotiations in Islamabad 21 hours, an extraordinary development after decades of strained relations. As Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, the two sides were inches away from finalising an Islamabad MoU, highlighting just how close the talks came to a breakthrough and how consequential the progress achieved in Islamabad truly was.

The warning on April 7 that an entire civilisation could be lost was a stark reminder of what was at stake. What Pakistan helped prevent was not a minor escalation but a global catastrophe in waiting. A direct conflict between the US and Iran would have triggered massive loss of life, sent oil prices soaring, shaken global financial markets and pushed already fragile economies into crisis.

The fallout would not have stopped at the region’s borders. It would have reverberated across global markets, disrupting supply chains, weakening currencies and destabilising political systems. By steering the moment away from war, Pakistan helped spare the world from a crisis that could have altered the geopolitical and economic landscape for years to come.

Engagement of this magnitude is never a single moment. It is a process that requires patience, discipline and political courage. No one expected a final settlement in a single round of talks. What matters is that communication resumed, channels reopened and a diplomatic pathway remained intact at a time when confrontation appeared far more likely.

Pakistan stepped forward when the world needed it most. It proved that credible diplomacy, steady leadership and strategic restraint can still shift the course of history, even in the most combustible circumstances. But sustaining this fragile opening cannot rest on Pakistan alone. The US and Iran must now demonstrate the same seriousness that brought them this far, and the international community must protect this space for dialogue before it closes again.

History will remember that the world stood on the edge of disaster and that Pakistan helped pull it back. What happens next will determine whether that moment becomes a turning point or a missed opportunity. The opening created in Islamabad must not slip away.



The writer is a member of the National Assembly. She holds a PhD in Law, and serves on the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Kashmir.

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.



Originally published in The News