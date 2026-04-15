Karachi's University Road BRT project faces fresh delays amid contractor disputes

Development work of Red Line is underway on University Road in Karachi. — APP/File

Work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line corridor along Karachi’s University Road continues to face significant delays, with major sections showing little to no visible progress despite the project nearing its fourth year.

Originally launched in 2022 with a completion timeline of 30 months, the project was scheduled to be finished by June 2024. However, as of 2026, the deadline has long passed, with repeated extensions and no clear completion date in sight.

The most serious concerns have emerged from Lot 2 of the project — stretching from Mausumiyat to Numaish — which covers a substantial portion of University Road, Geo News reported. This segment was awarded to a joint venture involving a local contractor and a Chinese firm.

While the Chinese partner reportedly had a strong profile, on-ground execution has largely been handled by the local contractor, who lacked prior experience with projects of this scale.

Officials acknowledge that most of the delays are linked to the performance of this contractor. By contrast, work on Lot 1, including areas around the Race Course, is progressing comparatively better, although not at the desired pace.

A key factor behind the slowdown remains an ongoing financial dispute between the contractor and the Sindh government.

Last year, the contractor reportedly took the matter to court, after which payments exceeding Rs1.5 billion were made. However, tensions have resurfaced, with the contractor demanding further payments while the government insists work should continue based on funds already disbursed.

Sources indicate that this standoff has once again brought work on Lot 2 to a near halt. While labourers are present at certain locations, there is a conspicuous absence of machinery, and construction activity remains minimal. In several stretches — including areas around Peoples Chowrangi, Hasan Square and up to NIPA — large portions of the corridor show no active work despite their critical importance to the overall project.

Even in areas where labour is visible, such as around Mosamiyat, the pace of work is described as far below the level required to meet any meaningful deadline. In some sections, activity appears largely symbolic, with little substantive progress being made.

The situation has also drawn the attention of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is involved in the project.

An ADB delegation currently in Karachi has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of construction during ongoing discussions with authorities.

Government sources further reveal that officials have shown frustration with the contractor’s performance, with the possibility of contract termination being considered. However, no final decision has yet been taken, and negotiations remain ongoing.

Adding to public frustration are recurring issues such as water accumulation on the road, turning parts of the construction zone into flooded patches after rainfall or leakage, further complicating commuting conditions.

Until the financial dispute is resolved and full-scale construction resumes — particularly with the deployment of machinery across multiple sites — officials fear the project will continue to miss deadlines.

The prolonged delays have not only disrupted one of Karachi’s busiest arteries but have also sparked widespread criticism, with the project increasingly becoming a symbol of stalled infrastructure development in the city.