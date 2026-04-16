Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires indigenously developed anti-ship missile

Image shows Pakistan Navy successfully testing of ship-launched anti-ship missile. Screengrab taken from a video released on April 16, 2026. — ISPR

Missile accurately engaged target at extended range: ISPR.

Naval chief accompanied by senior scientists, witnesses missile firing.

Test reflects resolute display of precision-strike capability: ISPR

Pakistan Navy has successfully carried out a live weapon firing of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship missile, demonstrating precision-strike capability and operational readiness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement issued, the military's media wing said the missile accurately engaged its target at extended range with high speed, reflecting a “resolute display of preparedness and precision-strike capability”.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, accompanied by senior scientists and engineers, witnessed the firing.

The ISPR said the missile is equipped with a cutting-edge guidance system and advanced manoeuvrability, allowing it to evade threats, adapt to evolving conditions, and strike targets with precision.

“The successful launch of this indigenously developed missile underscores the fusion of technological excellence and operational expertise,” the statement added, noting that the test reflects the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining a credible sea-based deterrent and ensuring maritime security in the region.

ISPR further said that Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the president, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs, congratulated the participating units and scientists on achieving the milestone.

The recent successful trials follow similar achievements by the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force earlier this year.

On January 10, the navy test-fired a surface-to-air missile during a naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea, showcasing both conventional and unmanned capabilities, as per the dictates of evolving naval warfare.

Before that, the PAF carried out a successful flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, which can accurately strike enemy land and sea targets at a distance of 600 kilometers.