Kate Middleton drops bombshell on Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Official exit'

Princess Kate has been showcasing her power behind the Palace walls with stern decisions for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The York Princesses have been facing serious consequences of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's shameful ties with Epstein.

Their professional, personal and social life have been badly affected.

King Charles won't let his nieces be a part of the Easter gathering. But, there are reports that he does not intend to let them go alone in hard times, and a Royal Ascot invite was given to them.

But the monarch's favour for the York sisters did not sit well with the future King and Queen.

Especially Catherine, who is supporting her husband and wants to keep Beatrice and Eugenie at arm's length to safeguard a monarchy.

The latest bombshell dropped on Andrew's daughters is William and Kate's joint efforts to end their royal life "officially", as per Heat.

"...it’s not about being unkind – it’s about protecting the institution and making sure the public sees consistency in how things are handled," the source shared.

William and Kate have no issue if Beatrice and Eugenie become part of private royal events, but the sisters standing next to them in public appearances is not acceptable, an insider claimed.

"Kate and William want the York situation resolved. And that means Beatrice and Eugenie must step back from anything that resembles official royal life," the report shared.