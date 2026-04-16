PSL 11: Islamabad United opt to field after winning toss against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan (centre) and Karachi Kings' Moeen Ali (second from right) at the toss for the PSL 11 match at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 16, 2026. — PSL

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Thursday.

In 24 PSL meetings, the three-time champions Islamabad lead the head-to-head record with 18 victories, while the 2020 winners Karachi have secured six wins.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Moeen Ali (c), Saad Baig, Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Adam Zampa, and Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Hasnain, Devon Conway (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mark Chapman, Chris Green, Muhammad Faiq, Sameer Minhas, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, and Richard Gleeson.

Head-to-head

The Kings and United have come face-to-face 24 times in the PSL, and the three-time champions dominate the head-to-head record with 18 victories, while the 2020 winners emerged victorious six times.

Their last meeting came in the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league, which saw United prevail by 79 runs, while the Kings' last victory over the three-time champions came in 2020.

Matches: 24

Islamabad United: 18

Karachi Kings: 6

Form Guide

Kings and United enter the fixture with not all but similar momentum, as both sides have thus far managed to register three victories.

The United have thus far played six matches, out of which they lost two against Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen, respectively, while one fixture against Peshawar Zalmi was washed out due to rain in Lahore.

Kings, on the other hand, made a flamboyant start to their PSL 11 campaign as they won each of their first three games against Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and RawalPindiz until suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of leaders Zalmi and debutants Kingsmen.

Islamabad United: L, W, W, W, NR (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: L, L, W, W, W