Eight of a family die after gas pipeline burst in KP's Haripur

Representational image of an ambulance approaching an incident site. — AFP/File

Five others sustain injuries in fire at industrial estate.

Deceased, injured belonged to same family: official.

Five bodies brought to Kot Najibullah hospital: DPO

HARIPUR: Eight members of the same family died and five others sustained injuries after a fire erupted at Hattar Industrial Estate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haripur, officials said on Thursday.

Haripur District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur said that the fire erupted after a gas pipeline burst in the industrial estate.

Police, emergency teams, fire brigade units from five districts and rescue services, rushed to the scene soon after the incident and worked jointly to bring the blaze under control, he added.

DPO Gandapur said that the deceased and injured belonged to the same family, adding that five bodies have been brought to Kot Najibullah hospital while three were brought to the trauma centre.