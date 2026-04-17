FBR reduces Islamabad property valuation rates by 30-35%

An undated image of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) building in Islamabad. — APP

For buildings older than five years, rate lowered to Rs1,200.

In C-15, rates brought down to Rs17,500 per square yard.

In E-11, rates range between Rs70,000 and Rs100,000.



ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reduced the valuation rates of immovable residential and commercial properties in the capital, lowering them by 30% to 35%.

According to revised rates issued on Thursday, the FBR has set the rate for residential and commercial superstructures of up to five years in Islamabad’s old sectors at Rs2,500 per square foot, down from Rs3,000 per square foot, The News reported.

For buildings older than five years, the rate has been lowered from Rs1,500 to Rs1,200 per square foot.

For rural areas of Islamabad, property valuations will continue to be governed by rates notified by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) or District Collector under the July 1, 2025 notification.

The revised rates show significant reductions across multiple sectors. In B-17 and C-14, the value of possession-based residential plots has been reduced from Rs30,000 to Rs21,000 per square yard, while non-possession plots in B-17 have been cut from Rs15,000 to Rs10,500 per square yard.

In C-15, rates have been brought down from Rs25,000 to Rs17,500 per square yard, while in C-16 they have been reduced from Rs20,000 to Rs14,000.

In D-12, the price of constructed residential flats has been lowered from Rs15,000 to around Rs10,500 per square foot, while commercial constructed properties have been adjusted up to around Rs17,500 per square foot.

In D-13, residential plot rates have been reduced from Rs16,000 to Rs11,200 per square yard. The posh sectors valuation tables are also revised. In E-7, residential plots are valued at Rs225,000 per square yard, while constructed commercial properties range between Rs10,000 and Rs100,000 per square foot.

In E-11, rates range between Rs70,000 and Rs100,000 per square yard, while E-12 is fixed at Rs39,200 per square yard.

For G-13, valuation rate has been reduced from Rs100,000 to Rs70,000 per square yard, G-14 ranges between Rs35,000 and Rs63,000, G-15 between Rs7,000 and Rs17,500, G-16 between Rs6,000 and Rs10,500, and G-17 has been reduced from Rs25,000 to Rs17,500 per square yard.

Margalla Town has been reduced from Rs55,000 to Rs38,500 per square yard, Chak Shahzad from Rs50,000 to Rs35,000, and Banigala from Rs35,000 to Rs24,500. Park View has also been reduced to Rs24,500 per square yard.

In commercial areas, Blue Area Jinnah Avenue has fixed rates of Rs100,000 per square foot for constructed flats, while Blue Area Fazl-e-Haq Road ranges from Rs8,000 to Rs50,000 per square foot. In New Blue Area and sectors G-9, F-9, G-8 and F-8, rates between Rs40,000 and Rs150,000 per square foot have been retained.