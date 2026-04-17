Meghan Markle celebrates big success with Harry: 'Dream comes true'

Meghan Markle is over the moon as she has finally achieved what she always desired after marrying Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex always dreamed of living a life of their choice with luxury and royal titles, but independently withou being forced by traditions and restrictions.

Now it seems as their dream comes true, and the couple are quietly celebrating the royal influence with celebrity earnings.

Their bliss and spirits perfecty describe that they are thrilled and enjoying a celebrating phase of their life.

“They’ve cracked it — they can act like royals and make serious money at the same time,” a source has claimed.

And Prince Archie and Lilibet's parents latest trip has all the hallmarks of a royal tour, attracting crowds, cameras and all the spotlight.

Teh couple have been accused by many royal commentators and royal fans that they’re doing the royal playbook just without the Palace consent.

That contrast is exactly what Queen Elizabeth II sought to prevent. She drew a firm line against any “half-in, half-out” model to protect the monarchy’s credibility.

“The Queen understood the danger,” a royal source claimed to Rob Shuter.

“If you monetise royal status, you risk turning duty into a profit.”

Now, Harry and Meghan appear to have found a way to walk that line — or blur it.

“They’ve got the crowds, the global attention, the emotional connection,” another insider explains. “But they also have Netflix deals, business ventures, and full control. It’s royalty meets celebrity cash.”

“People still see Harry as Diana’s son, the King’s son,” the insider says. “That status still opens doors — and now it also drives deals.”

“William is furious,” a source claims. “He believes they’re cashing in on something the Queen spent her life protecting,” they added.

“This is the model the Queen refused,” the insider says. “And they’ve made it work anyway.”