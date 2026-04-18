Mardan mine tragedy: Funeral held, grave dug… then a miracle happened

Marble mine worker Abdul Wahab under treatment in a hospital in Mardan. — Video grab Geo News

A funeral had been held. A grave was dug. Prayers were offered. And the family had already accepted the loss.

But 17 days later, something unexpected happened in the rubble of a marble mine in Mardan, a voice came out from under the debris: “I am still alive.”

This is not a film story. It’s a real incident that has now changed the fate of two families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Abdul Wahab, who had been buried under the collapsed mining site in Rustam tehsil’s Nangabad area after a blast triggered a landslide on March 31, was found alive after 17 days. Eight other workers had died in the same incident.

Rescue officials say he was finally pulled out after an extended search operation and shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for treatment.

In Mohmand district, in the area of Ahmad Khor, a family that had spent nearly 17 days mourning his death suddenly received news that their loved one was alive. The mourning turned into shock, then disbelief, and finally celebration.

Locals say the family had already gone through funeral rituals, believing there was no hope left.

Now, instead of grief, there is a strange kind of joy and a story people are still struggling to fully believe.