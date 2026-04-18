Sarah Ferguson takes U-turn on bold decision after Andrew's disaster

Sarah Ferguson has learnt her lesson especially after her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dug a massive hole for himself with a devastating decision.

The mum of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has reportedly been exploring her options including a tell-all memoir and possible TV appearances, knowing full-well that would be a great risk and not a wise decision to irk the Palace even further.

King Charles’s disgraced brother is already suffering the consequences of his actions as he continues to live in a life of exile. And since the prospect of being criminally charged are getting high, the monarch has completely cut him off, especially to protect the monarchy from a legal perspective.

However, Fergie doesn’t have an interest in repeating what Andrew did. According to The Sun, Fergie is refusing any interviews especially after she received a call from Newsnight.

The former Duke of York, who was accused of sex abuse by the late Virginia Giuffre and having close ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. To address the allegations, Andrew had appeared for the Newsnight interview in November 2019, caused a shift in his royal life, never to be the same again.

Now, Fergie has had a “a lot of offers including from Newsnight but is spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out”.

The source noted that Andrew had his chances to tell his story and now it’s Fergie’s time.

Although, she doesn’t want to end up like Andrew, who sat for his “car crash” interview with Emily Maitlis, addressing his friendship with Epstein for the first time. It is described as the “most spectacular PR own goals in history”.

And in Sarah’s case, it a high possibility that it could happen again.