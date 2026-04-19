Internet can't stop talking about PM Shehbaz's appearance on world stage

A collage shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his tri-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye. — PID/X@GovtofPakistan/File

While the geopolitical stakes could not be higher amid the Middle East conflict, observers tracking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's whirlwind diplomatic blitz this week have found themselves distracted by the premier's impeccable presentation on the world stage.

From April 15 to 18, PM Shehbaz undertook a four-day sprint across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye.

During the visit, he held high-level meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister embarked on the marathon tri-nation visit as Pakistan stepped up its efforts to mediate a lasting peace between the United States and Iran.

But amid the heavy diplomacy, social media users could not help noticing how sharp PM Shehbaz looked doing it.

Photos from Jeddah, Doha, and the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum circulated widely online, with X users and beyond admiring the prime minister's crisp, well-tailored ensembles.

It's hardly surprising. If there's one thing that has long been considered unique about PM Shehbaz, it's his sense of style.

Discussion about the prime minister's sharply tailored Western outfits began after Derek Guy, a writer for The New York Times, highlighted how non-Western leaders have adopted Western formal wear.

Pakistani netizens soon joined the conversation, praising the premier's refined sense of style during diplomatic visits around the world.



