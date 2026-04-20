Pakistan as a middle power

A security personnel stands guard outside the media centre near the road leading to Serena Hotel, in Islamabad, on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

The ongoing confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the US has once again pushed the Middle East to the edge of a wider conflagration.

Military signalling, proxy engagements and strategic brinkmanship dominate the headlines. Yet beneath this visible layer of escalation, a quieter but strategically significant development is unfolding. Pakistan is re-emerging not as a participant in conflict, but as the key facilitator of dialogue.

In an increasingly polarised global order, where alignments are rigid and trust is scarce, Pakistan’s ability to engage across divides is not accidental. It is the outcome of a deeper construct, credibility. And in contemporary geopolitics, credibility has become a currency more valuable than coercive power.

To understand this shift, it is useful to frame credibility not as an analytical abstraction, but as a measurable strategic function: C = {A x (I + T) x R}/{S}. Where credibility (C) is driven by actions (A), the combined force of influence (I) and intentions (T) and reputation (R), moderated by self-interest (S). This formulation explains why Pakistan, despite not being a primary belligerent, has gained diplomatic traction in one of the most volatile theatres of global politics.

The first variable – actions – has been central to Pakistan’s repositioning. In contrast to declaratory diplomacy, Pakistan has demonstrated calibrated engagement, facilitating backchannel communication, maintaining open diplomatic corridors and enabling dialogue among actors that otherwise operate in silos. In conflict environments, credibility is not built on rhetoric but on consistency of conduct. Pakistan’s actions signal a shift from reactive posturing to proactive facilitation.

The second dimension – the interplay of influence and intentions – defines the effectiveness of diplomacy. Influence without credible intentions generates suspicion; intentions without influence generate irrelevance. Pakistan’s diplomatic architecture spans diverse and often competing actors. It maintains working relations with Iran while sustaining a long-standing strategic relationship with the US. It enjoys deep economic and political alignment with Saudi Arabia, robust bilateral ties with Turkiye and cooperative engagement with Egypt.

Crucially, this network extends to an ‘iron-clad’ strategic partnership with China. This relationship adds a critical layer of geopolitical depth. At a time when global politics is increasingly defined by US-China competition, Pakistan’s ability to maintain meaningful engagement with both poles enhances its diplomatic utility. It positions Pakistan not merely as a regional bridge, but as a connector between great-power ecosystems, an attribute that significantly strengthens its influence component in the credibility equation.

However, influence alone does not translate into trust. It is Pakistan’s signalling of intent, anchored in de-escalation, restraint and stability, that enhances its acceptability. In a region characterised by zero-sum calculations, Pakistan’s posture reflects non-opportunistic engagement, allowing it to be perceived as a credible interlocutor rather than a partisan actor.

Reputation – the third pillar of the equation – has witnessed a notable reinforcement in recent years. Beyond its longstanding contributions within platforms such as the UN and the OIC, Pakistan has demonstrated an enhanced capacity to shape both outcomes and narratives in high-stakes environments.

A key inflexion point in this regard has been Operation Sindoor. Beyond its operational dimensions, the episode marked a strategic consolidation of Pakistan’s narrative dominance. By effectively aligning military conduct with information strategy, Pakistan not only managed the battlefield but also the perception space, emerging as a state capable of integrating hard power with narrative control. This dual success strengthened Pakistan’s reputation as a coherent and capable actor, reinforcing the ‘R’ variable within the credibility framework.

In contemporary geopolitics, reputation is no longer shaped solely by institutional participation; it is increasingly defined by a state’s ability to manage crises, both materially and perceptually. Operation Sindoor demonstrated that Pakistan can operate effectively across both domains, enhancing its standing as a force to be reckoned with.

Perhaps the most decisive factor, however, lies in the denominator of the equation, self-interest. In diplomacy, perceived neutrality is often more important than declared neutrality. States with visible stakes in a conflict are rarely trusted as mediators. Pakistan’s relative detachment from the direct consequences of the Iran-Israel-US confrontation works to its advantage. Its interests are aligned with regional stability rather than specific geopolitical outcomes, reducing the trust deficit that typically undermines mediation efforts.

The lower the perceived self-interest, the higher the credibility. Pakistan’s strategic restraint, remaining engaged but not entangled, has amplified this advantage. It allows Pakistan to operate within the conflict ecosystem without being subsumed by it.

Taken together, these variables point toward a broader transformation: Pakistan’s emergence as a middle power. Middle powers are not defined by their capacity to dominate, but by their ability to influence outcomes through credibility, coalition-building and diplomatic agility. They operate in the interstices of great power competition, often acting as stabilisers in moments of crisis.

Pakistan’s current trajectory reflects precisely this evolution. It is leveraging its multi-vector relationships, reinforcing its reputation through demonstrated capability and projecting a posture of principled engagement. The integration of operational success, as seen in Operation Sindoor, with diplomatic outreach further strengthens this positioning, linking hard-power credibility with soft-power acceptance.

The implications of this shift are significant. First, Pakistan is expanding its geopolitical relevance beyond South Asia into West Asian diplomacy. This repositioning enhances its strategic visibility and opens new avenues for engagement.

Second, it contributes to narrative recalibration. For decades, Pakistan’s global image has been shaped by internal and regional security challenges. Its emerging role as a mediator and stabiliser offers an alternative framing, one rooted in credibility, responsibility and constructive engagement.

Third, it creates an opportunity for institutionalisation. Sustained credibility requires structured engagement. Pakistan can build on this momentum by formalising dialogue platforms, strengthening diplomatic channels and investing in mediation frameworks that reinforce its role as a facilitator of peace.

However, credibility remains a fragile asset. Any perception of inconsistency or bias could quickly erode the gains achieved. Maintaining this position will require continued alignment between actions, intentions, and strategic communication.

The Middle East remains a theatre of complex and deeply entrenched tensions. Yet even in such environments, the role of credible intermediaries is indispensable. Dialogue requires trust, and trust requires credibility.

Pakistan’s recent conduct suggests that it is increasingly being viewed through that lens, not as a power imposing outcomes, but as a state enabling conversations. This distinction is critical. In modern diplomacy, the ability to convene is as important as the ability to compel.

In the final analysis, Pakistan’s rise as a mediator highlights a fundamental shift in the nature of power. Credibility, built through actions, amplified by influence and intentions, reinforced by reputation and moderated by limited self-interest, has emerged as a decisive strategic asset.

If sustained, this trajectory has the potential to redefine Pakistan’s global positioning and role, not merely as a participant in geopolitical contests, but as a credible architect of peace in an increasingly fragile and fragmented world.



The writer is a public policy expert and leads the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum in Pakistan. He tweets/posts @amirjahangir and can be reached at: [email protected]



Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.

Originally published in The News