HEC plans to roll out digital degree attestation system

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) building seen in this image. — Screengrab via Facebook@HECPakistan2002/File

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is set to introduce a blockchain-powered digital attestation system, enabling students to verify degrees online without visiting offices or submitting physical documents, The News reported.

Officials said the HEC would introduce a blockchain-based platform through which applicants could submit requests and track applications.

They said as part of the implementation, HEC had signed an agreement with CMPak and its joint venture partner Wibbow Technologies to develop the platform.

The officials said for students and graduates, the change meant no in-person visits, faster processing and easier sharing of verified credentials, especially for those living outside major cities or applying from abroad. They said the system was scheduled to become operational by June 30.

Earlier in February, Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Government Assurances asked the HEC to reduce the turnaround time in degree attestation.

The committee was of the view that the system of degree attestation in vogue was cumbersome and imposed a financial burden on students.

While discussing the implementation report of the assurance given by the Minister for Education on the floor of the House on issues in degree attestation, the committee observed that the turnaround time from submission of the degree attestation application till its completion should be minimised.

The HEC chairman apprised the committee that in line with the digital transformation, a comprehensive, robust and secure blockchain system was being set up, which will address the issues highlighted by the committee.

He further apprised that the project would be implemented before 30th June, 2026, linking HEC with initially 25 universities and the Attestation Directorate of the Foreign Office. The committee also sought a joint presentation by the HEC and the Foreign Office on degree attestation.