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Ryan Reynolds hints at surprising new direction for 'Deadpool'

During in an interview, Reynolds shared that he has been thinking about where 'Deadpool' fits next

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 20, 2026

Ryan Reynolds hints at surprising new direction for &apos;Deadpool&apos;
Ryan Reynolds hints at surprising new direction for 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds gave his fans a new update about the future of Deadpool and it seems the journey ahead may not follow the same path as before.

The character is still expected to stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the way he shows up could feel quite different this time.

In a recent interview, Reynolds shared that he has been thinking about where Deadpool fits next.

Instead of leading another solo film, the idea now leans more towards him appearing alongside other heroes.

Blake Lively’s husabnd explained that Deadpool’s personality stands out more when he is around others, especially in team settings, while still feeling like he does not fully belong there.

There has been some buzz about the character possibly appearing in Avengers Doomsday, though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Reynolds also shared that making Deadpool too settled within big teams might take away the very thing that makes him interesting.

Deadpool entered MCU with Deadpool and Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman and the film went on to become a major success worldwide.

For now the character’s future remains open but clearly heading in a new direction.

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