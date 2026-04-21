Doctor gunned down on Sharea Faisal in Karachi

Slain Dr Sarang Memon pictured in this undated image. — Geo News

Slain doctor was serving at private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Deceased’s one brother was shot dead earlier, another drowned.

Police say investigating the killing from multiple angles.



KARACHI: A doctor was shot dead by unknown assailants on Karachi's Shaea Faisal late last night, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Sarang Memon, a resident of an apartment near the Karachi Press Club and originally hailing from Badin, the police said, and added that his body has been shifted to his native town for burial.

Deputy Inspector General South said that the doctor was travelling with his wife in a rickshaw, while unknown assailants in a car were chasing the couple.

According to the police, Dr Memon sustained four bullet wounds in the chest and legs during the attack. The bullet that struck his chest proved fatal.

At the time of the incident, Dr Memon was returning home from Cantt Station in a rickshaw along with his wife. The police said that after the incident, Dr Memon’s wife immediately took him to the hospital in the same rickshaw.

However, upon arrival, doctors confirmed that he had already died.

The deceased doctor was serving at a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. According to the police, a case will be lodged on the complaint of the relatives after the burial.

The police also shared background details of the deceased’s family, stating that one of his brothers was an MBBS student who died after being drowned in Jamshoro, while another brother was reportedly shot dead in Badin during unrest following the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The investigators are currently probing the murder from multiple angles.