Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to give up: 'Will impress royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working behind the scenes for royal redemption despite the latest shock from the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dominating the headlines since their four-day visit to Australia.

The Montecito couple seemingly sent a message to the declining in strength royal family that they are "useful" after conducting meaningful engagements.

According to Heat World, "Harry and Meghan are very pleased with how this trip has gone. It’s given them a lot of confidence and reinforced their belief that the tide is finally turning in their favour."

The Sussexes were ready for the critics, but their overall experience with the general public was pretty good.

An insider claimed, "It’s confirmed Harry’s belief they’re creating a groundbreaking new blueprint that will stand them in good stead moving forward – and he’s hoping it will impress the royals."

Harry, who is expected to visit the UK for the one-year countdown event for the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, is reportedly aiming to sit down with his father, King Charles, for a "new chapter" after years of royal feud.

However, the monarch and royal family have been dropping clear hints about their true feelings for the Sussexes.

From not making them part of Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday events to Sandringham snub, the King may resolve issues inside Palace walls, but giving Harry and Meghan the same public spotlight is not on the cards, seemingly.