Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires Taimoor air-launched cruise missile

An indigenously developed Anti-Ship Weapon System Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile hits its target with precision in this image released on April 21, 2026. — ISPR

Test confirmed ability to detect, neutralise sea-based threats: ISPR.

Test follows successful test of ship-launched missile on April 16.

President, PM, CDF, services chief congratulate scientists, engineers.

Pakistan Navy has conducted successful live weapon firing of Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile, an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday, “in a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness”.

"The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutrali[s]e enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The development comes after the successful test of another indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship missile on April 16.

According to the ISPR, the demonstration by Pakistan Navy marks a pivotal elevation of national defence capability, further strengthening Pakistan Armed Forces' multi-dimensional coordinated strike posture and capabilities in the conventional domain.

“Pakistan Navy stands resolute in its commitment to safeguard the nation's maritime interests and sovereign waters,” the statement read.

It added that President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir as well as services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving this ‘significant milestone’.

The latest successful trials follow a series of similar achievements by the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force earlier this year.

On January 10, the Pakistan Navy test-fired a surface-to-air missile during an exercise in the North Arabian Sea, demonstrating both conventional and unmanned capabilities in line with evolving naval warfare requirements.

Earlier, the Pakistan Air Force successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of precisely striking enemy land and sea targets at ranges of up to 600 kilometres.