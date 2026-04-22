D4vd case takes major turn as Celeste Rivas’s family breaks silence

The headlines are loud – but the grief behind them is louder.

A day after D4vd was charged with murder, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is choosing to speak – not about the case, but about the person they lost.

“We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for their hard work,” her parents said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support.”

Then came the part that hits hardest:

“Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together. We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste.”

The statement was meant for the courtroom – until a bomb threat changed those plans.

The case itself reads like something out of a crime series. Rivas Hernandez was discovered in September 2025 inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla in Hollywood. Authorities believe she may have been there for weeks.

“We know that the Tesla had been parked… for several weeks,” said LAPD Captain Scot M. Williams, adding it’s “very likely” she had already been dead before being found.

Prosecutors, led by Nathan Hochman, have filed first-degree murder charges with multiple aggravating factors. Burke has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars without bail, with a preliminary hearing set for April 23.