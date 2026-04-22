Pregnant Aubrey Plaza makes shocking marriage confession

Plaza, 54, was previously married to Jeff Baena, who passed away in January 2025

Aubrey Plaza is currently moving forward with her relationship with Christopher Abbott, with whom she is expecting a baby. But years ago, the actress nearly tied the knot with her then-boyfriend, Michael Cera.

The Parks and Recreation alum made the confession during her recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. The former two hosts starred with Cera in the comedy series Arrested Development.

“We almost got married,” Plaza, 54, revealed. “We drove across the country together, eating a bag of edibles, and we drove to Vegas with a plan to get married and then get divorced right away so we could call each other our ex-wife and ex-husband forever. We thought that would be a really good bit.”

However, the pair became too paranoid and “bailed” at the last second. “We got in line at the county office or something, and then everyone started running, and we ran. We bailed.”

The pair started dating after meeting on the set of their 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. At the time, Plaza was just starting her breakout role on Parks and Rec, while Cera was already an established name thanks to Superbad and Juno.

The former couple broke up after just 18 months together and have since moved on with other people. Plaza is currently expecting her first child with partner Abbott. She was previously married to Jeff Baena, who died by suicide in January 2025.

For his part, Cera is married to a woman named Nadine and the pair share two children together.