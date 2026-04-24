Trafford Park Fire update: What we know so far about clearance avenue incident in Manchester

Firefighters are currently controlling a major building fire at an industrial premises on Clearance Avenue in Trafford Park, with emergency services warning residents to stay clear of the area.

The incident occurred at 1:25 PM on Friday, April 24. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) stated that appliances from Stretford, Eccles, and Manchester Central were among the first to respond, finding a well-developed fire involving part of a factory building.

The fire spread due to chemical and oil drums stored nearby. Firefighters have deployed main jets and an aerial ladder platform to contain the flames.

The smoke is thick and dark, visible from miles away, with reports of people spotting the plume even from places such as Lancashire and the peak of Snowdon in Wales. The Ashburton Road, which is close to the Broadoak Industrial Estate, has been blocked by police.

The residents are advised to keep their windows and doors tightly closed.

A few days earlier, a separate fire at a disused mill on Miltown Street in Radcliff broke out on Tuesday evening, April 21.

Till now, there are no casualties at the Trafford Park scene.