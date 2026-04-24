Islamabad police issue updated traffic plan ahead of potential US-Iran talks

Police officers divert traffic on road in Islamabad, April 23, 2026. — Reuters

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic plan for the federal capital, with complete closure of the Red Zone and extended Red Zone, along with suspension of traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Korral to Zero Point.

According to the advisory, traffic on the Srinagar Highway may also be stopped at different times due to security arrangements.

Iranian state media reported that Araghchi will depart on Friday (today) for a tri-nation tour that includes visits to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow.

"The purpose of this visit is to hold bilateral consultations and discuss current developments in the region, as well as the latest situation in the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran," the state news agency IRNA said.

Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will head to Pakistan on Saturday for a new round of talks with Iran on ending the war, the White House said.

"I can confirm Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Friday.

Leavitt said that Vance remained ready to fly to Pakistan but will not for now. "Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary," she said.

Islamabad has been gearing up for an anticipated second round of talks between the United States and Iran. The talks would come more than two weeks after Vice President JD Vance held the first round of talks with Iranian representatives in Pakistan.

During the first round of talks in Pakistan, Vance said that Iran refused US demands on constraints on its contested nuclear programme.

In its advisory issued today, ICT Police said that entry of all types of heavy traffic into Islamabad will remain banned, while transporters have been advised to avoid travelling towards the capital.

Residents of G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6 and F-7 can use Margalla Road and 9th Avenue for travel to and from Rawalpindi. Traffic from Faisal Avenue towards Zero Point will be diverted to 9th Avenue.

In case of closure between Zero Point and Korral Chowk, commuters can use Srinagar Highway to 9th Avenue, then Stadium Road, Murree Road (Chandni Chowk) and Rawal Road to reach Korral.

Traffic from Park Road towards Club Road will be diverted to Tramri Chowk.

Commuters travelling from Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi are advised to use Korang Road, Bani Gala and Lehtrar Road.

Traffic from Rawalpindi Saddar to Islamabad can use Colonel Sher Khan Road via Faqir Aipee Road or 9th Avenue.

Heavy traffic from Peshawar to Lahore will be diverted via Taxila Motorway, Chakri Interchange, Chak Beli Road and Rawat GT Road.

Similarly, heavy traffic from Lahore to Peshawar will use Rawat GT Road, Chak Beli Road, Chakri Interchange and Taxila via the motorway. The traffic plan will come into force from Saturday.

Citizens have been advised to follow alternate routes and cooperate with the traffic police.



— With additional input from Reuters