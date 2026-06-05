Six India-backed terrorists killed in Panjgur IBO: ISPR

In this file photo, security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

Security forces engaged multiple militant hideouts during raid.

Weapons, explosives and vehicles recovered from slain militants.

Sanitisation operation underway to clear area of remaining threats.



Security forces neutralised six militants belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan in an intelligence-based operation in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

According to the military's media wing, the IBO was conducted on the reported presence of India-backed terrorists.

"During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged multiple terrorist locations," the ISPR said, adding that after intense fire exchanges, six terrorists were killed.

The IBO follows two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan and Mohmand districts that killed four terrorists belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij.

The military's media wing said that weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices, and vehicles have also been recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area."

The ISPR reiterated that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision "Azm e Istehkam" — as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan — by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The security forces intensified counter-terrorism efforts in Balochistan following a deadly blast near a railway track on May 24 that left several people martyred and injured.

At least 14 people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, were martyred and several others injured when an explosion occurred near the railway track close to Chaman Phatak in Quetta, the Balochistan government spokesperson said.

Pakistan has experienced a sharp rise in terrorist activity, particularly in the KP and Balochistan provinces, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan subsequently launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, during which around 684 Afghan Taliban fighters and allied militants were killed. According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, more than 900 militants were injured, and 252 militant checkpoints were destroyed.

In October 2025, border tensions escalated when Afghan Taliban fighters and affiliated militants carried out unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border positions. More than 200 Taliban fighters and allied militants were killed in the ensuing clashes, while 23 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom while defending the country.

Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, the two sides have failed to achieve a breakthrough, mainly because of the Afghan Taliban administration’s unwillingness to act against terrorist groups operating from its territory.