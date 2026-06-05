SCO huddle: Pakistan calls for coordinated response to complex security challenges

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addresses special meeting of Ministers of Interior and Public Security of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 5, 2026. — APP

Mohsin Naqvi urges SCO action against terrorism and crime.

Security czar stresses intelligence sharing among member states.

Interior minister invites SCO members to 2027 Islamabad summit.



Stressing the need for collective action against evolving security threats, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi urged the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to strengthen regional cooperation in combating terrorism, organised crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, and terror financing.

Addressing a special meeting of Interior Ministers and Public Security Ministers of SCO member countries in Bishkek, Naqvi said the region is facing increasingly complex and interconnected security challenges that require coordinated and forward-looking responses.

He noted that criminal and terrorist networks were rapidly adapting to technological advancements, exploiting artificial intelligence, digital platforms, online networks and cryptocurrency transactions to expand their activities.

In response, he emphasised the importance of modernising institutional coordination and enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms across the region.

“Shared threats demand shared solutions,” Naqvi told the delegates, calling for a comprehensive regional strategy to tackle transnational crime and emerging security risks.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to the principles of the SCO, he said the country remains firmly dedicated to the “Shanghai Spirit,” which is based on mutual trust, equality, cooperation, and respect for sovereignty.

He added that Pakistan has made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and extremism and continues to strengthen its security architecture to address evolving threats.

Naqvi pointed to Pakistan’s efforts under the National Action Plan, including enhanced intelligence coordination, improved border management, and stronger anti-money laundering measures.

He said these initiatives have significantly strengthened the country’s capacity to combat terrorism and organised crime.

The minister also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation under the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), particularly in intelligence sharing, joint threat assessments, and efforts to counter online radicalisation and extremist propaganda.

Pakistan, he said, fully supports initiatives such as regional workshops and expert exchange programs aimed at building collective capabilities.

Naqvi said cybersecurity emerged as another key theme of his address. He described cyber intelligence and digital forensics cooperation as an urgent regional requirement, noting that technological advances have created new opportunities for criminal organisations and terrorist groups.

On the issue of narcotics trafficking, he warned that the illegal drug trade remained a major source of terrorist financing. He called for a coordinated strategy against drug trafficking networks, online criminal operations and illicit financial flows facilitated through digital currencies.

Pakistan’s anti-narcotics force, he said, remains actively engaged in SCO-led counter-narcotics initiatives and stands ready to deepen cooperation with partner countries.

Naqvi further underscored the critical role of border security in ensuring regional peace and stability. He urged SCO members to increase collaboration in combating human trafficking, improving watch-list coordination, and preventing the use of forged travel and identity documents.

Addressing financial crimes, the interior minister said disrupting terrorist financing remains one of Pakistan’s foremost priorities. He highlighted reforms introduced to strengthen the country’s anti-money laundering regime and noted that Pakistan’s enhanced financial monitoring framework is playing an active role in detecting and preventing illicit financial activities.

“Strong regional cooperation is indispensable for dismantling terrorist financial networks,” he said, emphasising that no country can effectively confront transnational threats in isolation.

Concluding his address, Naqvi reiterated that the challenges confronting SCO member states were shared and therefore required collective and coordinated action.

He said the common goal of all member countries is to build a peaceful, secure, and stable SCO region.

The minister also extended an invitation to SCO partners, saying Pakistan looks forward to welcoming participating countries to Islamabad for the SCO Summit scheduled to be held in 2027, expressing confidence that deeper cooperation would contribute to lasting regional security and prosperity.