Govt hikes petrol, diesel prices by nearly Rs27 per litre

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi on September 16, 2023. — Reuters

Petrol, diesel prices increased amid Mideast crisis.

Petrol price now stands at Rs393.35 per litre.

Diesel price increased to Rs380.19 per litre.

The federal government announced a Rs26.77 per litre hike in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel each on Friday, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

The new prices will be effective from April 25, 2026 for a week, the notification stated.



Following the increase, the price of HSD has jumped from Rs353.42 to Rs380.19, while the petrol price now stands at Rs393.35.

The government has been reviewing petroleum prices every Friday night following the now-paused US-Israel war on Iran, which began on February 28.

— Reporter

In the previous weekly review, the prime minister announced a reduction of Rs32.12 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel, while the petrol price remained unchanged.

The government jacked up petrol and diesel prices despite oil prices falling globally on Friday after it appeared a second round of Middle East talks was back on, bolstering prospects for an end to a war that has crippled energy shipments from the Gulf.

Oil prices had been climbing earlier as investors worried about a lack of progress in ending the Middle East crisis, with Tehran keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed and the US maintaining a blockade of Iranian ports.

But they dropped on reports that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night.

Brent crude, the international benchmark contract, fell back below $100 a barrel.