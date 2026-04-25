UFO whistleblower dies under mysterious circumstances after agreeing to testify to Congress

A would-be UFO whistleblower, who agreed to testify before Congress about the secret government programs, died under mysterious circumstances just months before the scheduled hearing.

A 39-year-old Air Force veteran named Matthew James Sullivan died at his home in Falls Church, Va., on May 12, 2024 and his cause of death has been revealed after two long years.

According to the Northern District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the veteran officer died from an accidental drug overdose. The mixture of his medication, including alcohol, alprazolam, cyclobenzaprine and imipramine proved lethal for him.

For the unversed:

Alprazolam is generic Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication;

is generic Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication; Cyclobenzaprine is a powerful prescription muscle relaxant that works on the central nervous system;

is a powerful prescription muscle relaxant that works on the central nervous system; Imipramine is a drug for children used to treat anxiety and bedwetting.

His death under mysterious circumstances and at a time when he was about to reveal secrets related to the UFO program raised serious concerns.

Representative Eric Burlison asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate Sullivan’s death due to its implications for national security.

According to the New York Post, Burlison wrote a letter to the FBI Director Kash Patel, saying, “The sudden and suspicious circumstances surrounding his death raise significant concerns about potential foul play and the safety of other individuals involved in this matter.”

The FBI did not confirm whether it is investigating the case. However suggested that it might be related to an ongoing probe about the deaths and disappearances of space and nuclear scientists.

FBI said, “While we do not comment on specific incidents, the FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists. We are working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state and local law enforcement partners to find answers.”

Sullivan was a decorated Air Force intelligence officer, who earned a Bronze Star for valor in Operation Enduring Freedom.