Meghan Markle reveals her stars are finally aligning after difficult time

Meghan Markle took a very different approach to express her feelings about her life and the struggles that she has been through.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she herself is a big believer in the horoscope as she shared two astrology-related posts on her social media to indicate that her stars are finally aligning.

Meghan, who was born on August 4, has the sun sign Leo. In surprise update she shared her horoscope stating that after Saturday, the “pressure lifts” and she gets the “space to exist without fighting for it”.

The readings suggested that Leos had been experiencing “tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it”.

According to Astrology is for everyone, everything that the four signs had “relied upon, whether that was a job, a spouse, even your faith” was tested and flipped upside down over and over these last seven years.

It added, “It’s been unsettling and I’m sure that what you valued in 2019 is not what you value now. Or at least it looks a lot different.”

The update comes after Meghan and Prince Harry had conducted their four-day tour in Australia, which was reportedly well-received. It also seemed to have triggered some talks about the influence Harry and Meghan continue to cause ripples behind Palace doors.

It also coincides with the time King Charles and Queen Camilla are to leave UK for the US State Visit, which is particularly crucial for the state of the relations between the two countries.

It remains to be seen what the next phase for Meghan will hold in terms of her brand As Ever and how her relationship with the royals would out.