Princess Beatrice ‘misses' special London event after earning royal honour

Princess Beatrice, who had been keeping a low-profile amid the intense scrutiny into her parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, would be missing out on one key event.

Even though royal sources have claimed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would be welcomed in future events with the royal family as King Charles still holds a soft corner for his two nieces.

The two princesses had missed out on the Easter service but it was briefed by the Palace the they have invites for the Royal Ascot. Amid the royal events, there had been one event that Beatrice had made her mark in as the first royal.

As the London marathon kicks off on Sunday, Beatrice has been the only royal to take on the gruelling challenged and finish with an impressive record in 2010. She was one of the 34 participants to support the charity Children in Crisis.

She hasn’t since taken part in the challenge even if she wanted to as Journalist Bryony Gordon revealed how security has become difficult due to some incidents.

Bryony revealed his brief conversation with Princess Kate about participating which suggested why the royals do not participate in the event anymore.

“I can't remember exactly what happened, but I was like, ‘Are you going to run the marathon?’ And she was like, ‘Oh I can't because security is a bit difficult.’”