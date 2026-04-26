Meghan Markle takes 'dig' at royal family with bold statement

Meghan Markle sent a cryptic message to the royals with a bold move, reopening bitter pages of her past life.

On her Instagram stories, the Duchess of Sussex shared an astrology-based post, saying that her star sign, Leo, is set to experience good days ahead.

The post reads, "Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25."

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020.

Meghan's post seemingly was a 'dig' at the royal family and her critics, as she often publicly opened up about the challenges she faced since marrying Prince Harry.

It is important to note that the former Suits actress new social media activity came after she received backlash for putting one of her Australian look advertisements on a website.

Meghan visited Bondi Beach attack survivors during her and Harry's four-day Australia trip.

When the link to her outfit was shared online, it started a debate, and her move was dubbed as tone deaf because of the seriousness of the event.

Discussing the situation Jennie Bond shared, "I have to admit that it’s rather ‘in your face’ to use every public appearance to turn a profit.

"I think it might be prudent for her to choose the occasions when she puts up links to her clothes on the new app, and charity events or meeting terror attack victims at Bondi Beach are not the right place for it," the royal expert told the Mirror.

However, Jennie said that Meghan is no longer a working royal; she is a working woman. "However, it would be better if she stopped exploiting the title and just used her own name. That would make her new status, and the freedom that comes with it, absolutely clear."