Pakistan issues transit order for third-country goods to Iran via six routes

Shipping containers are seen at the Karachi port in Karachi, Pakistan, June 10, 2025. — Reuters

Six designated routes link ports, border points for transit trade.

Notification issued by Commerce Ministry, order effective nationwide.

Cargo movement regulated under Customs Act 1969, FBR procedures.

Pakistan has introduced a new framework allowing transit of goods to Iran through its territory, opening designated trade corridors under the Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026.

The framework, notified by the Ministry of Commerce, permits movement of goods destined for Iran through Pakistan under regulated transit arrangements aimed at facilitating bilateral and regional trade.

Under the arrangement, six designated transit routes have been approved for the movement of goods, opening new trade corridors with the neighbouring country, according to The News.

According to an SRO issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the notification formally sets out the mechanism and regulatory framework for such transit trade, in pursuance of Article 2 of the Agreement between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Iran on International Transport of Passengers and Goods by Road executed on June 29, 2008 and in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950 (VOCIX of 1950), the Federal Government is pleased to make following Order, namely:

This Order shall be called the “Transit of Goods through territory of Pakistan Order 2026”.

(1) It shall come into force at once.

(2) In this Order, unless there is anything repugnant in the subject or context,

(i) Cross Stuffing means transfer of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation which shall be allowed in a mode and manner as provided in relevant Custom laws and regulations;

(ii) Customs Security means an encashable financial guarantee, submitted by the traders or through their authorised brokers, on transit goods, for an amount equivalent to the import levies of Pakistan, as provided in relevant custom laws, rules and regulations;

(iii) Shipper means any natural or legal person by whom or in whose name a contract of carriage of goods has been concluded with a carrier, or any person by whom or in whose name the goods are actually delivered to the carrier in relation to the contract of carriage of goods;

(iv) Transit means movement of goods in transit across the territory of Pakistan, when the passage across such territory is only a portion of a complete journey which begins and ends beyond the borders of Pakistan.

Transit transport corridor means a route for use by the carrier for transit of goods.

This order shall apply to the transportation of transit goods in transport units, consigned from the territory of a third country and destined to a place in the territory of Iran through the territory of Pakistan.

The following routes are designated for the transit of goods under this Order in a structured manner: Gwadar–Gabd; Karachi/Port Qasim–Lyari–Ormara–Pasni–Gabd; Karachi/Port Qasim–Khuzdar–Dalbandin–Taftan; Gwadar–Turbat–Hoshab–Panjgur–Nag–Besima–Khuzdar–Quetta/Lakpass–Dalbandin–Nokundi–Taftan; Gwadar–Lyari–Khuzdar–Quetta/Lakpass–Dalbandin–Nokundi–Taftan; and Karachi/Port Qasim–Gwadar–Gabd.

The transportation of cargo under this notification shall be regulated in accordance with procedures prescribed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), along with the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, the rules made thereunder and the procedure prescribed by the Federal Board of Revenue.