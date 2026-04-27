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PM Shehbaz allows spectators at PSL 11 playoffs as well: Naqvi

Fans encouraged to use public transport or minimise fuel consumption while attending matches: PCB chief

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on April 27, 2026. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on April 27, 2026. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted approval for public attendance in all three playoff matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

"Just had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and I’m pleased to share that we have secured his approval for public attendance in all three PSL playoff matches as well," Naqvi wrote on his official X handle.

However, Naqvi cautioned that the permission “comes with an important condition from his side that fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or minimise fuel consumption while attending the matches, in line with the ongoing national austerity efforts”. 

“He also conveyed his best wishes to all four teams competing in the PSL playoffs. Looking forward to some exciting and entertaining cricket ahead,” he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

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