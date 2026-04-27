Trump Administration citizenship crackdown explained: Who is at risk for denaturalization? 

Published April 27, 2026
The Trump Administration has initiated an aggressive new push to denaturalize U.S. citizenship for hundreds of foreign-born Americans.
The move can place millions of naturalized citizens in a state of permanent vulnerability.
As per the Justice Department, around 384 individuals have been identified at risk of denaturalization in the first wave.
These cases will be pursued by 39 U.S. attorneys’ offices, making history. Between 1990 and 2017, only 11 cases per year on average were pursued by the prosecutors.
The citizenship crackdown is supported by the federal law, which states that the U.S. government can seek denaturalization if citizenship was obtained fraudulently.
The government need to prove to the federal judge that an individual either illegally procured citizenship via failing to adhere to basic legal requirement or concealed facts while naturalization process.
As per the June 2025 Justice Department memorandum, prosecutors are instructed to “maximally pursue” denaturalization cases across ten priority categories, including:
The last category gives prosecutors limitless discretion to identify any case as “sufficiently important.”