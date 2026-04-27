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PCB shares ticket pricing details for PSL 11 Qualifier in Karachi

E-Tickets for the high-stakes fixture can be purchased from tonight

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

Fans react during the tri-nation series final match between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Bank Stadium, Karachi Friday, February 14, 2025. — PPI
Fans react during the tri-nation series final match between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Bank Stadium, Karachi Friday, February 14, 2025. — PPI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled ticketing information for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, set to take place at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, E-Tickets for the high-stakes fixture can be purchased from tonight, with prices for all enclosures of the aforementioned venue set at Rs500.

Furthermore, the physical tickets will be available for sale from Tuesday morning and can be bought at the TCS Express Centre at the China Ground situated opposite the venue.

The PCB further advised fans with tickets to reach the stadium "well before the start of play" to avoid any inconvenience. Notably, the coin toss for the Qualifier will take place at 6:30pm as per the Pakistan Standard Time (PST), with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the ticket details for the remaining two playoffs, set to be played in Lahore, will be announced in due course.

The cricket board announced the ticketing details hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted approval for public attendance in all three playoffs of the ongoing PSL 11.

Taking to X, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi said he had a meeting with the premier, during which the cricket board secured his approval for allowing fans in the stadia for the upcoming playoffs of the eight-team tournament.

"Just had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and I'm pleased to share that we have secured his approval for public attendance in all three PSL playoff matches as well," Naqvi wrote on the microblogging website.

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