Ariana Grande announces new album 'Petal' dropping July

Ariana Grande announces new album 'Petal' will drop on July 31

Ariana Grande is coming out with new music this summer!

After weeks of teasing, the popstar finally announced that her eighth studio album, Petal, is dropping on July 31. Grande, 31, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 28, posting a black-and-white close-up of herself smiling with minimal makeup as her hair falls loosely across her face.

The caption was short and to the point: “petal 7.31”

Grande spent much of April hinting at the upcoming project, first sharing photos from inside the studio, then posting a string of flower-themed images that now seem to point directly to the album’s title.

Petal follows her 2024 release eternal sunshine and its deluxe edition, which arrived in 2025 and topped the charts.

The timing also lines up with her return to the stage. The new album is set to arrive in the middle of her eternal sunshine tour kicking off June 6 in Los Angeles, before wrapping up in London on August 27.