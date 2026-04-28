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King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos

Trump won back Britons as he lavished praise on the King during his welcome remarks

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 28, 2026

King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos
King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos

After the welcome ceremony, the US president and the king held a private bilateral meeting.

Trump won back Britons as he lavished praise on the King during his welcome remarks, proving he's a true fan of the royals.

Trump and King Charles' meeting at the White House in Pictures:

King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos
King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos

The Monarch met with Trump before speech to Congress on US-UK ties.

King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos

The US President gifted the British monarch a custom copy of a letter written by John Adams to John Jay in 1785. The letter describes King George the III receiving Adams as the first US Ambassador to Great Britain at St. James’s Palace.

King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos

King Charles brought Trump a framed copy of the 1879 design plans of the Resolute Desk, which was made from the timbers of British exploration ship H.M.S. Resolute.

King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos

The King and Queen left the White House. Trump and first lady Melania escorted the royals to their limo.

King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos

“Really good meeting and he’s a fantastic person," the U.S. president said when asked what they talked about during their meeting. "Real honour.”

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