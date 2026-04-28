Why is Apple Weather App not working? iPhone app suffers widespread outage

Apple’s Weather app is down, experiencing a widespread outage on Tuesday afternoon, April 28.

This leaves millions of iPhone users from checking current forecasts and temperature data.

The initial reports of the outage began around 11:36 a.m. ET, as reported by Apple’s System Status page.

The company confirmed that the app “may be slow or unavailable.” As of now, the outage persists.

Users across the United States took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit to report issues, with many reporting that the app has almost never faced an outage.

Despite the fact that the official page from Apple confirmed that Weather was functioning correctly even hours after receiving multiple complaints, Apple later admitted there were problems. It seems that the issue is sporadic and affects different users to varying degrees.

DownDetector, which monitors service disruptions, indicated an abnormal spike in complaints about both The Weather Channel app and Apple Support. It is important to note that DownDetector and Mashable operate under the ownership of Ziff Davis.

The problems experienced by The Weather Channel may be causing the issues experienced by Apple Weather, which uses information from other companies.