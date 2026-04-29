Meghan Markle bombshell post blows up Prince Harry’s UK truce

Meghan Markle created fresh chaos with her bombshell revelation just when Prince Harry felt his path to win back the royal family was clear.

A few days ago, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise return on social media, shedding light on the 'hardest years' of her life.

Archie and Lilibet's mother shared astrology-based posts on her official Instagram handle about the ending of the hardest seven years of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

Meghan, being a Leo herself, is said to be taking a "dig" at the royal family, because upon counting the years, it was exactly the time she married into a royal household.

Speaking about her latest social media move, TalkTV presenter Kevin O'Sullivan and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield lashed out at the Duchess as she achieved her dreams after marrying Harry.

"Meghan has been liking these astrology [posts] being put out. She indicated that she is emerging from the hardest, most challenging seven years of her life. Isn't that the period of her marriage to Harry?" Kevin said.

In response, Kinsey stated, "This again, how are we not supposed to immediately interpret it as what you just said... Seven years? If I do the math, this is the time you shacked up with [Harry]."

The royal expert believes that Meghan should be grateful towards Harry as her dreams come true after that big marriage.

"She got to be the TV lifestyle host she always dreamt of. She released a book. She got a reality TV show and a Netflix deal. She had multiple magazine covers," Kinsey noted.

The television personalities expressed their shock over Meghan's comments.

How Meghan Markle's bombshell post could blow up Harry's UK Plan?

Well, if the Duchess of Sussex keep on bringing her past then it will definitely create hurdles for the Duke in regaining his family's trust.

Also, there are talks about another meeting between King Charles and Harry upon his expected arrival for the Invictus Games event this summer.