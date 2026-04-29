 
Geo News

UAE reviewing multilateral ties after Opec exit but rules out more departures, says official

Emirati official says country reviewing utility of its membership in multilateral organisations broadly

By
Reuters
|

Published April 29, 2026

OPEC logo is seen in this illustration taken, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
OPEC logo is seen in this illustration taken, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is reassessing its role and contributions across multilateral organisations but is not considering any further withdrawals at this time, a UAE official told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after Abu Dhabi announced its withdrawal from Opec.

The Emirati official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the country is reviewing the utility of its membership in multilateral organisations broadly.

The statement comes amid intense speculation that Abu Dhabi could exit other regional bodies, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), following its surprise decision to leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Opec+ effective May 1.

The comments add to a broader reassessment of alliances underway in Abu Dhabi since the start of the Iran war, with the GCC facing some criticism for what Abu Dhabi has called an inadequate response ​to the conflict.

"It is true that, logistically, the GCC countries supported ​each other, ⁠but politically and militarily, I think their position was the weakest in history," senior UAE official Anwar Gargash told a conference in the UAE on Monday.

"I expected such a weak ⁠position ​from the Arab League, and I am not surprised ​by it, but I have not expected it from the GCC, and I am surprised by it."

Gargash had earlier signalled that the UAE would "scrutinise" its regional and international relations to "determine who can be relied upon", pairing that review with measures to strengthen the UAE's economic and financial position.

"Strategic autonomy remains the UAE's enduring choice," Gargash has said.

The UAE is a regional business and financial hub and one of Washington's most important allies. It has pursued an assertive foreign policy and carved out its own sphere of influence across the Middle East and Africa.

SBP announces bank holiday on May 1 on account of Labour Day
SBP announces bank holiday on May 1 on account of Labour Day
UAE leaves Opec and Opec+ in huge blow to global oil producers' group
UAE leaves Opec and Opec+ in huge blow to global oil producers' group
No plans to seek new financing from other friendly nations after Saudi support: FinMin video
No plans to seek new financing from other friendly nations after Saudi support: FinMin
Budget airlines first to cut flights as jet fuel prices soar
Budget airlines first to cut flights as jet fuel prices soar
Crude oil surges past $108 per barrel as Gulf disruption fears outweigh diplomatic signals
Crude oil surges past $108 per barrel as Gulf disruption fears outweigh diplomatic signals
India and New Zealand sign free trade deal
India and New Zealand sign free trade deal
SBP raises policy rate by 100bps to 11.5% citing 'risks to macroeconomic outlook' video
SBP raises policy rate by 100bps to 11.5% citing 'risks to macroeconomic outlook'
Pakistan issues transit order for third-country goods to Iran via six routes
Pakistan issues transit order for third-country goods to Iran via six routes