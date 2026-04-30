PM launches Rs3.2tr loan scheme for affordable housing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presents cheque to a beneficiary under “PM Apna Ghar Programme” in Islamabad on April 30, 2026. — PID

PM says scheme will boost industrial growth, create jobs.

Says, “no programme is quite as dear to me as this.”

Describes “Apna Ghar” initiative as sacred obligation of any govt.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formally launched a landmark five-year, Rs3.2 trillion housing programme, aimed at funding the construction of 500,000 homes nationwide, with a vision to provide affordable shelter for low-income citizens.

Addressing the programme's launch ceremony of “Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Programme”, PM Shehbaz said that besides enabling people to own a house, the initiative will also act as a powerful economic multiplier to boost significant industrial growth and create jobs for a diverse workforce, ranging from manual laborers to engineers.

“No programme is quite as dear to me as this, for it holds the promise of revitalising our industrial and commercial sectors while paving the way for economic prosperity… This landmark programme is the culmination of extensive deliberations and tireless effort, having successfully overcome a myriad of complex challenges,” the premier added.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Housing and Works Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, federal ministers, banking professionals, representatives from the construction industry, and the beneficiaries of the programme.

He described the “Apna Ghar” initiative as a sacred obligation of any government, intended to support the needy who have long been deprived of the security of homeownership.

PM Shehbaz, who earlier pushed the button to launch the initiative and distributed cheques of loans among the beneficiaries, sanctioned by different banks, said that the program was a reflection of Ashiana housing scheme he had launched while being Chief Minister of Punjab.

He told the gathering that the program was not confined to Islamabad as it would cater to the needs of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Explaining the contours of the programme, he said that for the first year, the government has set a target to fund 50,000 houses for which an amount of Rs321 billion had been earmarked. Over the five years, the government would finance 500,000 housing units supported by an allocation of Rs3.2 trillion.

He said that the programme featured a 20-year repayment timeline, with a 5% markup for the first ten years, after which the market rate would apply.

Under the scheme, loans of up to Rs10 million will be available on easy terms. The eligible applicants will be able to construct houses over a land measuring up to 10 marlas.

PM Shehbaz extended his gratitude to the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Governor of the State Bank for their cooperation in finalising this financing, besides expressing gratitude to Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and his team for helping the formulation of the program.

He announced to personally review the project’s progress on a monthly basis to address any shortcomings and ensure timely payments.

In a clear message to the banking sector, he said that the banks leading the way in serving the common man through the housing program would be honored with national awards on August 14. However, those demonstrating laxity to the plight of the homeless should not expect “anything good” from him.