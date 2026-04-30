FPSC announces CSS 2025 results with 2.6% pass rate

Candidates appear in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination. — APP/File

12,792 candidates appear in competitive exam.

Only 355 clear written stage, says commission.

Asad Rafiq secures top position, followed by Muhammad Mohsin.

LAHORE: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination 2025, with an overall pass rate of just 2.67%.

According to the commission, 12,792 candidates appeared in the highly competitive exam, of whom only 355 cleared the written stage.

The FPSC recommended 170 candidates for appointment, including 84 men and 86 women.

In the merit list, Asad Rafiq secured the first position, followed by Muhammad Mohsin in the second place and Tariq Hafeez in third.

Punjab dominated the top rankings, with 23 candidates among the top 30. Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa contributed two candidates each, while three candidates from Balochistan secured positions in the top tier.

All top 30 position holders were allocated to the Pakistan Administrative Service and the Police Service of Pakistan.

Notably, none of the top-ranked candidates were allocated to the Foreign Service.

The CSS examination is considered one of the most competitive annual recruitment processes for civil services in Pakistan.