Pakistan Navy commissions first Hangor-class submarine in China

A view of the first Hangor-class submarine (PNS/M Hangor) in a screenshot taken from a video released on April 30, 2026. — ISPR

President calls commissioning "historic milestone" for Pakistan Navy.

Naval chief says submarines will be vital in deterring aggression.

PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir congratulate Pakistan Navy on achievement.



The Pakistan Navy commissioned its first Hangor-class submarine (PNS/M Hangor) — armed with state-of-the-art weapons — at a ceremony held in Sanya, China, with President Asif Ali Zardari attending the event as chief guest, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

"The commissioning of the first Hangor-class submarine marks another chapter in the time-tested and enriching friendship between Pakistan and China. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy)," the military's media wing stated.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was also present on the occasion.

President Zardari termed the commissioning a "historic milestone" in Pakistan Navy's modernisation, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to maintain a robust, balanced and credible defence posture.

President Zardari and other dignitaries pictured in a group photo at the commissioning ceremony of the first Hangor-class submarine (PNS/M Hangor) in Sanya, China, on April 30, 2026. — ISPR

He said Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty, protecting its maritime interests, and securing its economic lifelines.

Speaking on the occasion, the ISPR said, Admiral Ashraf highlighted growing threats to global trade and energy security at key maritime choke points, stressing the need for technologically advanced naval forces to ensure a stable, rule-based maritime order.

He said the Hangor-class submarines, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, advanced sensors, and Air Independent Propulsion, will play a key role in maintaining maritime stability.

The naval chief added that the submarines will be vital in deterring aggression and safeguarding Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) across the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean region.

He further noted the historic significance of the Hangor name, recalling its 1971 legacy as the first submarine since World War II to sink a warship. "PNS/M Hangor carries forward this legacy while strengthening Pakistan Navy’s modern capabilities," Admiral Ashraf said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces, and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir congratulated the nation and the Pakistan Navy on the achievement, the ISPR added.