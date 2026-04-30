Govt approves major reforms to ease passport issuance

Representational image of Pakistani passports. — AFP/File

The federal government reduced the passport issuance period on Thursday and decided to implement a cashless system in the passport office.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, the government approved major reforms aimed at improving public convenience in the passport issuance system on Thursday.

Naqvi announced that the delivery period for normal passports, previously 21 days, has now been reduced to 14 days. He said the move is part of a broader effort to modernise and streamline passport services across the country.

The minister further stated that a fully cashless system will be implemented across all passport offices, eliminating cash payments.

He assigned a 15-day deadline for the complete transition to this system. “Ending cash payments will eradicate the agent mafia and provide greater ease to citizens,” he added.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the proposed Business Passport category, with the interior minister directing officials to finalise its issuance mechanism at the earliest.

Additionally, the government decided to make the home-delivery system for passports more efficient, ensuring doorstep delivery becomes smoother and more accessible.

The interior minister emphasised that the establishment of a dedicated Passport Authority is essential for strengthening the passport system and enhancing public service delivery.

During the briefing, officials confirmed that normal passports—which previously required 21 days for delivery—will now be issued within 14 days.

The meeting was attended by the Interior Secretary, the Director General of the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, and other relevant officials.