Cambridge says determining next steps after AS-level maths paper leak

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi during Cambridge exams on April 26, 2021. — X/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

CIE confirms maths paper (9709) "shared prematurely".

Board reviews extent of breach, compromised question paper.

Says sanctions apply where malpractice evidence exists.

Cambridge International Education (CIE) confirmed on Thursday that an Advanced Subsidiary (AS) Mathematics Paper 1 examination paper was leaked, stating that the questionnaire was "shared prematurely against our regulations".

The confirmation follows an investigation launched after the alleged leak of the AS-level mathematics paper surfaced hours before the scheduled examination in Pakistan, raising fresh concerns over exam security during the ongoing May-June session.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CIE said: "We can confirm that Cambridge International AS Level Mathematics Paper 12 (9709), taken in our Africa, Europe, Middle East, Pakistan and South Asia regions, was shared prematurely against our regulations."

The examination board said it was promptly and thoroughly investigating the incident to understand the extent of the leak and determine next steps regarding the compromised paper.

The CIE in Pakistan said its priority remained ensuring students were not disadvantaged by the incident while continuing all possible measures to protect examination integrity and maintain confidence in awarded grades.

The board said senior and experienced professionals would decide the next steps while aiming to minimise distress and disruption caused to students by the theft of the paper.

It also vowed to ensure the reliability of the grades awarded to students, "so that universities and other users of the grades can continue to trust them".

The CIE added that incidents compromising exam integrity remained rare, while appropriate sanctions would be taken against centres and students where evidence of malpractice existed.

The development has triggered concern among students and parents already sitting the ongoing examination session, with questions raised over fairness and merit under the Cambridge system.

"We thank all our students and schools for their patience and ask them to await further updates. We will update you on our progress on May 7, 2026."