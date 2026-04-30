Emily Blunt's controversial advice wreaks havoc on social media

Emily Blunt gets slammed for 'privileged' opinion ahead of 'Devil Wears Prada' release

Emily Blunt was asked for career advice in a new interview, but her candid take seemed to have backfired as fans vehemently disagreed with her opinion.

The 43-year-old British actress addressed “women who are hating their jobs right now,” suggesting them to “quit” and finding something they really want to do.

The Devil Wears Prada star laughed and told such people, “Just find something that you deeply want to do. Even if you’re earning no money, as long as you love it, you’ll be happy,” during her conversation on Betches.

While the Oppenheimer actress might have given the advice with good intentions, fans flocked to social media and criticised the take, labeling her “out of touch” and “tone-deaf.”

“That can only be said by an (over)privileged person,” one social media user wrote, noting that Blunt’s estimated worth is over $80 millions.

Another wrote, “entitled” while one added, “Emily Blunt really should know better than being this tone deaf. Can rich celebrities earning millions please stop preaching to the rest of us about how unimportant money is. It’s insulting.”

A third chimed in, “Genuinely terrible advice in the current job market but I would love to be this delusional and out of touch with reality.”

More fans added that the opinion was “genuinely distasteful” and “not everyone has the luxury to go for the job they want and abandon the job they have now even if it sucks.”

The backlash comes amid much excitement for the anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2 release, which will be out on Friday, May 1.