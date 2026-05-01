Meghan Markle shares wholesome day with 'chocolate man' in farmyard

Meghan Markle is back on Instagram with equal parts wholesome farm life and savvy business plug.

In the stories, the Duchess was seen with the Compartés chocolatier Jonathan Grahm feeding the chickens.

The clip opened with Meghan saying: “when the chocolate man comes to see the chickens,” she then zoomed the camera on the chickens who ran around.

In another Story, Meghan reposted items from her lifestyle brand As Ever.

Promoting her Mother’s Day collection, she wrote: “A Gift, Right on Time.

A few thoughtful details can make the day feel more special,” encouraging followers to shop pieces designed for easy, last-minute gifting.